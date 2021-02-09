Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.