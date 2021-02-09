Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.402-12.642 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.35 billion.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 24,086,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

