Citigroup Boosts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $110.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,523,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

