Citigroup Upgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

