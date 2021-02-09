Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $82.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.55.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

CLH stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

