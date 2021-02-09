Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 3,747 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $128,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $511,170.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

