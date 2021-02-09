ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Shares Down 0%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.08 and last traded at $100.08. Approximately 2,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearshares LLC owned 2.99% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.