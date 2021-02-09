Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

CLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,414 shares of company stock worth $7,350,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cloudera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,159,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $5,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 812,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

