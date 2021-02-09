CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

