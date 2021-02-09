CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 240,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,560. CNA Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

