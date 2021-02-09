CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.