Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 82,000 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

