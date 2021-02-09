Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 146,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuit by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $372,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $389.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

