Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TIAA FSB increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

