Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,352 shares of company stock worth $5,696,632 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.