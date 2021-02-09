Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.47, for a total value of C$34,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,830.68. Also, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.60, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,104,000. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,474 over the last ninety days.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

