Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $99.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

