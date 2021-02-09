Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $964,788.35 and $44.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,210.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.05 or 0.01099420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.00482084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004545 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

