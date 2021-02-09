Comerica Bank Acquires 29,439 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

