Comerica Bank Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $420.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.46.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.