Comerica Bank Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quidel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 124.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.56. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.