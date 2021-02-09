Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

