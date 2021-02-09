Comerica Bank Purchases 11,998 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $151.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

