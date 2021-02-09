Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 40,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,541% compared to the average volume of 2,470 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 329,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $71.83.

