Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29.

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

