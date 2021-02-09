Comparing Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 24.94% 11.45% 1.19% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.29 $9.76 million N/A N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.14 $21.14 million $1.40 14.25

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Financial Services and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, real estate mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of April 16, 2020, it operated through a network of 41 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.