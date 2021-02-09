Comparing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Allegiance Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.09 $18.27 million $0.33 34.67 Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 3.11 $52.96 million $2.57 14.60

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.50%. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.35%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74% Allegiance Bancshares 17.69% 6.00% 0.80%

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.