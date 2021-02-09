Compass Point Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE BHLB opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $14,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 122,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

