Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $639.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $495.40 or 0.01059187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000158 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,603,962 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.