Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $12.16. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 252,226 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 125.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

