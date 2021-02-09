Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.56

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 75012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Conduent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.