Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

