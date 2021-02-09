Contrasting First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Bank and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bank and Citizens Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 2.47 $13.44 million $0.74 15.66 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

First Bank beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

