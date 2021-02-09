Contrasting First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30% Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.24 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.14 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Financial Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.