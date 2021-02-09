CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -16.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn ($0.51) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -39.2%.

CORR stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

