Cormark Upgrades Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) to Market Perform

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock remained flat at $C$12.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 960,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.07. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 112.64.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.