Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSOD opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

