Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 399,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,872. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.