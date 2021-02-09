Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,580,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.