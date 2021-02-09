Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and $7.26 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.58 or 0.01043805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.36 or 0.05457304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039629 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

