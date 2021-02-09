Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 312.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 185,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.