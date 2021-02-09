Corundum Group Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $151.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

