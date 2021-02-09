Corundum Group Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,716,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

