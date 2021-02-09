Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COTY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 56,542,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,102,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

