Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

