Creative Planning Acquires New Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Yandex by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

YNDX stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.