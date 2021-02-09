Creative Planning Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,349,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 232,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

