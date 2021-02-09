Creative Planning Purchases 20,391 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

