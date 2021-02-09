Creative Planning Purchases 2,050 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE IP opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

