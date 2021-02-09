Creative Planning Purchases 395 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

